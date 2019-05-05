This year marks Witham Carnival’s 90th anniversary and the names of the Queen and Court have now been announced.

Following a selection process held last month at the Public Hall, which was judged by the Town Major, seven girls were chosen to represent Witham.

The new group consists of Cailey Hackett, 14, who was crowned Senior Queen, Senior Princesses Bella Currie, 13 and Emma Hopegood,12, Junior Queen Ruby Maratin, 11, Junior Princesses Farrah Lipscombe, 11 and Angelica Hackett, 8, Rosebud Queen Freya Webster, 6.

This year’s theme is Carnival World, which will fuse the vibes of Mardi Gras and Notting Hill to celebrate the various festivals from around the globe.

Starting at 1.30pm, the young carnival Queens and Princesses will join the vibrant procession and conga all the way from Witham Rugby Club, round Spinks Lane and then finally down Witham High Street – filling the streets with colour and music.

Other entrances into the parade will include Acrobats, Stilt Walkers, Majorettes, Marching Bands, Dance Troupes and much more. Maldon Road Park will also host diverse arena acts and stalls, as well as a fun fair and a visit by Essex Reptiles for all the family.

The Town Mayor will be attending, as well as local MP Priti Patel to join in the celebration.

The annual carnival will not only be providing an afternoon of fun for the town but will also be collecting and raising money for local charities and organisations.