Investigations have found a mysterious orange substance washed up on popular Essex beaches does not pose a risk to human health.

A member of the public called in the issue to the Environment Agency after spotting the liquid on the waterline at West Mersea.

It was described as being in 'long strips' along the beach and coming in on the incoming tide.

There were then similar reports in Tendring at beaches in Clacton and Holland on Sea.

Samples were taken from the water with results showing it was a Noctiluca bloom.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: "Tests have identified the orange substance on the Essex coastline to be a Noctiluca bloom.

"This is naturally occurring and does not pose a risk to human health. It will degrade and disperse naturally on the tides."