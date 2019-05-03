HUNDREDS of participants are hoping to have set a new world record following an ambitious and unique attempt in Braintree last weekend.

The Braintree and Bocking Gardens – an open, self-funded space comprised of five acres of beautiful greenery and decorated with more than 250 towering trees – opened its gates to budding guests with the hope of making history by forming the world’s largest human image of a teacup.

The attempt, which was hosted and organised by Braintree District Council chairman Vanessa Santomauro in aid of the Active Braintree Foundation and Braintree and Bocking Public Gardens, required more than 250 people to stand for at least five minutes in a cordoned off area depicting the shape of a cup of brew.

Despite poor weather initially casting doubts over the number of visitors expected to take part in the beverage-themed challenge, 288 aspiring record-breakers donned a uniform of white t-shirts and hats, as well as numbered Guinness World Records wristbands, in a bid to secure their place in the renowned and annually-published reference book.

Mark Sansom of Community Iron, who was responsible for timing the attempt, said:

“What a fantastic achievement and great atmosphere, despite the weather.

‘‘A big pat on the back to all that took part, but especially to Vanessa and her team for making it possible.

‘‘My job was easy because of all the hard work they had put in and I cannot wait to be called up for the next challenge.’’

The legitimacy of the attempt will now be verified by top officials at Guinness World Records, after organisers submit official witness statements, photos and videos.

Braintree and Bocking Gardens treasurer George Canvin said:

‘‘We got 288 people and we hope to see it gets verified and subsequently published in the next edition of the Guinness World Records.

‘‘Despite the weather, the turnout was fantastic and to the people of Braintree, the organisers and helpers, I want to say well done because they did a phenomenal job.''

The Guinness World Record attempt raised in the region of £2,000 and the profits of which will be divided between Active Braintree Foundation and Braintree and Bocking Public Gardens.