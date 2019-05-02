DEVELOPERS are remaining adamant a large incinerator is still needed, despite having their application to increase the proposed height of the facility’s chimney rejected.

Gent Fairhead and Indaver have spent years fighting to build a waste disposing facility on a former Rivenhall airfield, but their plans have been frequently met with concern and distain from parish councillors and protesters.

The chances of the developers’ proposals materialising, however, were delivered a huge blow last Friday when Essex County Council voted against the application for a taller stack on three grounds.

A spokesman said: ‘‘We acknowledge the resolution made by the committee to go along with the recommendation to refuse planning permission for the taller stack, but GFC continues to maintain that the facility is needed.

‘‘Essex continues to export 200,000 tonnes of residual waste annually to the continent, clearly demonstrating that Essex is not self-sufficient when it comes to residual waste.’’