A RHEA-PEAT escape artist was one of hundreds of exotic animals to be spotted across Essex the last year.

New figures have revealed animal charity the RSPCA received 567 calls about exotic animals in 2018 across the county.

This is an increase of 42, or 8 per cent, on 2017, when 525 calls were made about out-of-the-ordinary beasts.

One unusual animal who flew the nest was a common rhea who was first discovered in November among the flowerbed of a shocked caller’s garden in Colchester.

The large bird, whose lives in Great Horkesley and is named Colin, is a known escape artist and was also spotted walking on the A12 last month.

In November, RSPCA Inspector Ann Bennet, along with a team from Colchester Zoo, rescued Colin, who had taken a nap in the resident’s shrubs.