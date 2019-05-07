POLICE have released a terrifying video of a near miss on the A120 as they hunt for a driver who failed to stop for officers.

Essex Police tried to stop a car in Seaview Road, Brightlingsea, just before 6pm on Tuesday, April 16. The vehicle drove off at speed, carrying out dangerous manoeuvres to escape in the direction of the A120.

Police have released a video of the driver pulling out in front of a car on a slip road - missing it by inches. They would like to talk to the driver of a silver BMW, registration YK56GNN, who was white and wore a baseball cap.

The vehicle was seen along numerous roads including Tenpenny Hill towards Colchester, Bromley Road towards Harwich and Harwich Road and Hare Green.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to call Colchester police station on 101 quoting 42/60050/19.

