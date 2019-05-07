A RESTAURANT in Clacton has helped to raise more than £1,000 in memory of a teenager who collapsed and died while playing football.

Jack Atkinson, from Clacton, was 18 when he suffered a suspected cardiac arrest while playing for Holland FC in 2016.

It transpired Jack had a genetic heart condition.

Charnallies, in Pier Avenue, has held a series of events to raise cash for Cardiac Risk in the Young. The latest fundraiser saw customers guess the name of the Easter bunny.

Owner Lisa Brumpton said: “Jack was a family member of a much-loved member of staff, a family very close to us all.

“We were devastated for them when we heard the news and want to help in every way we can to raise money and awareness”.

A fundraising quiz night on Sunday, June 23, at 7pm. Entry is £2 per person with a maximum of five per team.

To book, email charnallies2004@gmail.com.