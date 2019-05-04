Our woodlands have erupted in colour, and now is the best time to get outside and savour Essex’s wonderful carpets of bluebells.

The UK is home to more than half of the world’s population of the bluebell, and their presence is an indication that you’re walking within a very old woodland.

A number of woodlands and nature reserves across our county provide the perfect habitat for these unmistakable woodland flowers, with their heavy purple-blue bells and bending stems.

Enjoy this quintessential sign of the British spring now while the bluebells are at their best.

High Woods Country Park

Walk among bluebells at a special stroll organised to mark National Walking Month.

A free bluebell walk will take place on Wednesday, May 8, from 7pm to 9pm at High Woods Country Park.

Visitors will be able to join one of the rangers on a wander through the woods visiting the park's bluebell hotspots while taking in the sights and smells of spring.

Booking is not required for the event.

Pound Wood in Thundersley

One of the largest remaining areas of ancient woodland in South East Essex, this nature reserve is an important part of the Daws Heath Living Landscape. This once neglected wood is now managed to improve the nature reserve for wildlife, with wonderful displays of bluebells.

Weeleyhall Wood in Weeley

This nature reserve is one of the finest surviving woods in the Tendring area, with bluebells and yellow archangel covering half of the woodland in a sea of colours.

Bluebells Bazaar, Green Island Gardens, Ardleigh

It takes place across Saturday and Sunday when visitors can stroll among the bluebells.

The Bluebells Bazaar and NGS Open Day is a chance to visit the gardens and enjoy the sights and smells of spring with the woodland carpeted in Bluebells and the vibrant Azaleas.

An open air bazaar will be held in the main gardens with stalls showcasing local art, crafts and produce.

It will be open from 10am to 5pm on both days.

Hanningfield Reservoir Visitor Centre in Billericay

Follow trails through the woodland and through the wonderful display of bluebells, then sit back in the Visitor Centre and enjoy panoramic views of the reservoir.

Shut Heath Wood in Great Totham

This quiet nature reserve located just below the crest of the Great Totham Ridge is entirely carpeted in bluebells and other spring flowers such as Cuckoo flower, Primrose, Dog Violet and Bugle.

Bedfords Park in Havering-atte-Bower

Look out over the hustle and bustle of London while walking through the peaceful woodlands and enjoy the large numbers of bluebells found in the woodlands, then you can visit the nearby Visitor Centre.

Hillhouse Wood, West Bergholt

The wood has two ponds and two streams running through and volunteers have been busy creating footbridges and drying out the path edges. You can expect a carpet of bluebells in spring. The wood is run by the Woodland Trust.

Blakes Wood, Danbury

Explore the many paths that lead you through this ancient wood through valleys and alongside streams.

Absolutely stunning in spring when it is covered by carpets of beautiful bluebells and the wood's many resident birds are chirping away merrily.