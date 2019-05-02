WORKS to repair power cables are causing traffic chaos in Thorpe.

UK Power Networks is carrying out "essential and immediate" repairs to low voltage mains cables at the junction of Station Road and Abbey Street.

Traffic is reportedly gridlocked due to two sets of temporary traffic lights.

A spokeswoman for Nanny Jo's Day Nursery, in Frinton Road, said the situation became dangerous when parents arrived to drop their children off at nearby schools.

She said: "The road going down to the station was closed for a day last week, but we had notice of that.

"We have had no notification or notice of this.

"It is terrible.

"Some of the girls started to come in at 8am and it was already gridlocked.

"It became very, very dangerous.

"Parents were coming to drop their children off at the nearby High School and doing U-turns in traffic jams.

"We were hoping the works wouldn't last long.

"It will be a problem for a lot of parents, this is a focal point in the village no matter which direction people come from."

According to Essex County Council's website, the works are expected to last for up to a week.

UK Power Networks has been approached for comment.

The works have been described as: "Essential and immediate repair to low voltage mains cable affecting customer supply.

"Additional work may be required to safeguard supplies."

Dan Land, chairman of Thorpe Parish Council, said: "I think these issues raise the question of the viability of Thorpe High Street and how it can cope with the increase in traffic coming through it every morning, day and evening.

"We are still waiting on a decision over the Lifehouse Spa plans to have 200 homes built nearby."