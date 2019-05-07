A NEW drone trial is taking flight to support vital search and rescue action along the coast.

The Essex Police drone unit has teamed up with the RNLI and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency for the year-long project which started earlier this week.

Drone operatives from the police will be tasked with everything from helping to search for casualties in hazardous locations and directing coastguard and lifeboat crews to enabling emergency services to risk assess situations

At the end of the year-long pilot, the impact that drones have had on coastal search and rescue activity will be assessed, and the information will help inform the role unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) can play in future search and rescue activity.

Coastguard teams from Mersea, Clacton and Walton are part of the crews taking part in the trial, supported by a range of inshore and all-weather lifeboat.

Coastguard manager Phil Hanson said: “This will allow rescuers to make more informed decisions and ultimately help make the coast safer.”