A CHURCH is celebrating the completion of a £1million day centre which will help the homeless and vulnerable in Clacton.

Trinity Methodist Church, in Pier Avenue, will launch the Hope@Trinity day centre with an open weekend.

The new facility includes a day centre for local homeless and vulnerable people, alongside space for clubs, societies, support groups and events.

The completion of the works will also be marked with a special celebration service.

Debbie West, treasurer and steward, said: “To mark the completion of significant capital development aimed at enabling the church to grow its work with the local community, including the homeless and vulnerable in the Clacton area, the church is holding an open weekend.

“The church, supported by grants from a wide range of organisations, including the Methodist Church’s Connexional Property Fund and the National Lottery’s Community Fund, and working with Arch:Angel as architects and Phelan Construction as contractor, have spent over £1million over the past 18 months to redevelop their space in order to work more closely with the community.

“This will be done through the offering of a day centre, Hope @ Trinity, for the local homeless and vulnerable, and the availability of good quality hireable space for clubs, societies, one-off events, support groups, and other social activities.”

The open weekend will start on Friday with an event for all those organisations who are working with the Hope@Trinity Day Centre, or who are looking to do so.

Any organisation interested in attending the day and being involved in this project working with the local homeless and vulnerable should contact the centre manager Deacon Janet Jenkins.

On Saturday, the church will be open from 10am to 2pm for residents to look around the facilities. There will be refreshments, a specially set-up prayer space, and stalls with items for sale, and on Sunday there will be a special celebration service, led by the Rev Tom Osborne and Deacon Jenkins, at 10.30am.

Mrs West added: “There will be a special celebration service to bless the work with the local community that can now be done.”