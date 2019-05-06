A PERSONAL trainer from Holland-on-Sea has raised thousands of pounds for a heart charity by taking on the London Marathon.

Sarah Bockhart, 31, raised more than £3,600 for the British Heart Foundation in memory of her grandmother, Norah.

Sarah completed the marathon, which took place on Sunday, in five hours, 20 mins and 32 seconds.

She said: “I was overweight, lost the weight and became a personal trainer.

“This journey brought back all those old feelings of being at school and other people being better.

“I heard comments on the train about how ‘the London Marathon isn’t competitive now they’ve opened up so many places for charity’.

“Then all of the worry stopped because my nan, who I was very very close to, died suddenly. The loss of her put everything in perspective.

“Every mile I had dedicated a ribbon, which I attached to my vest.

“The first mile was for my grandad Jim, who died of a heart attack, and the last mile was for my nan.”

To donate, go to justgiving.com/sarah2019.