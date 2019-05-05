My mother and father-in-law are buried in Kirby Cross cemetery.

My husband, his sister and I visit their grave every couple of months.

Unfortunately, memorials we have placed on their grave appear to have been stolen.

Who would steal from a grave?

Has this happened to anyone else?

On a positive note the grounds of this cemetery are very well kept.

It’s such a pity that some people spoil it by stealing from graves.

Kathy McLoughlin

Ladysmith Road, Enfield