My mother and father-in-law are buried in Kirby Cross cemetery.
My husband, his sister and I visit their grave every couple of months.
Unfortunately, memorials we have placed on their grave appear to have been stolen.
Who would steal from a grave?
Has this happened to anyone else?
On a positive note the grounds of this cemetery are very well kept.
It’s such a pity that some people spoil it by stealing from graves.
Kathy McLoughlin
Ladysmith Road, Enfield
