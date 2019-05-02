A SHOCKING video on social media shows a farmer taking revenge on some fly tippers by ramming their van with a tractor.

The video was shared on Facebook on Wednesday by the page Machinery & Construction, and shows two people attempting to dump some waste on some land during the night from the back of a white van.

The van was surrounded by rubbish and the two men can be seen getting more waste from inside to try and dump nearby.

A man then appears, walks up to them and starts wrestling one of the flytippers to the ground before hitting him with a piece of his rubbish.

Moments later a green tractor with a forklift comes into view and charges towards their van, ramming it and pushing it onto its side.

The shocking incident is believed to have taken place in Essex at around midnight on Wednesday morning.

The video was sent to the Machinery and Construction page by another user, who then deleted their account.

It has been shared more than 23,000 times, and gained more than 1.1 million views, receiving praise from commentators on how the farmers handled the situation.