I like a quiz show.

Probably about as much as I like a twisty, turny drama on a Sunday night.

From next week, there will be a gap in the market for such a thing with the culmination of the latest series of the Line of Duty.

A feature length episode no less will bring as many of the loose ends, twitching and flapping as they are now, together - leaving just enough to taunt us in the hope of a sixth outing for AC-12.

The wait might seem interminable, but we never seem to have to wait too long for a fresh quiz idea.

Some hit pay-dirt early on and hit the ground running, others are a slow burn.

These ones often make their way from the afternoon training ground to the prime tea-time slot of between 5pm and 6pm - wheeled out along with the fishfingers and baked beans.

They might even achieve that holy grail of television - the celebrity spin-off.

I mean, who doesn’t want to see overpaid types with very little talent (the chap with curly hair from Love Island) competing in Impossible on a Saturday tea-time.

Needless to say, during its run he did not make it much further than the first round.

But I will not hear a word said against this show which has gathered pace of late.

Essentially a multiple choice game, you don’t have to actually get the right answer - just avoid the one that could not possibly correct.

But if you do get the most answers in each of the three rounds, you get the chance to be in the final three players.

It is quite incredible how many people fall for seemingly obvious impossible answers.

Mind you, on a recent episode of Pointless during the head to head round the pop band Maroon 5 was a pointless answer.

For those with lives who don’t watch quiz shows whilst doing the dinner, this means out of the 100 people they showed images of bands whose names include a colour, no-one recognised lead singer Adam Levine and his cohort.

Not one single person.

Presumably they ask a cross-section of people each question, to make it fair, so this just seemed unbelievable when three people correctly identified Deep Purple.

But then, this is the beauty and simplicity of this show.

Helped along more than a little by the growing partnership of Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman.

It is amazing what, pun totally intended, pointless pieces of trivia you can pick up whilst watching as well.

For instance I now know Armstrong based the narrator’s voice on kids show Hey Duggy ! on Lionel Jefferies.

If that’s not value for money viewing wise, I don’t know what is.

Equally satisfying is the moment 10,000 pound coins tumble from the Impossible question mark when someone wins the jackpot.

A man actually climbs up a ladder with a bucket and pours them back in.

Who came up with that idea ?

And who came up with the notion of catching balls to win cash prizes on Paddy McGuiness’ new show Catchpoint ?

I am a fan of Paddy but this is not a good vehicle for him.

The questions are too general, like guessing what 5 per cent of mums put in their kids lunchboxes.

They then have to be in the right place to catch the ball.

Even Paddy’s affable qualities can’t save this - he needs to stick to matchmaking on ITV.