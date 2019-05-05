CLACTON Pier will be hoping for another bumper Bank Holiday weekend with a host of fun and entertainment lined-up for residents and visitors.

Easter brought the crowds flocking to the seaside as the sun shone and families made the most of unseasonably high temperatures.

Bosses at the popular attraction will be looking to pull in the customers again on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday with an extensive programme of live music – including the Tina Turner Experience – children’s entertainment and a free fireworks extravaganza.

Director Billy Ball said that Easter will be a hard act to follow.

“We could hardly have got off to a better start to the Bank Holidays and the weather really made it for us – temperatures were beyond our wildest expectations,” he said.

“It was just what we and the town needed, and we now have to keep that impetus up going forwards and throughout the summer.”

The Jolly Roger at the end of the Pier, which is home to a circus later in the year, will be hosting the Tina Turner Experience on Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4.

This energetic show gets under way at 7.30pm on both nights with remaining tickets offered at a reduced price of £10 and available online.

On Sunday, May 5, the second free fireworks extravaganza of the season will take place at about 9pm.

Singer Tracey Moorhouse is performing from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday and Gilda Kristian from 5pm to 9pm. On Sunday Stevie Ritchie takes to the stage from 1pm to 4pm and it’s the turn of SMC from 6pm to 10pm.

Danny Le Grew will be entertaining the children on Saturday, Charlie Cheesecake on Sunday and James Magic Entertainment takes over on Monday.