A DELIVERY driver has thanked emergency services and a pair of Good Samaritans who came to his aid after he broke his ankle when he fell while dropping off groceries.

Lesley Collings, 64, and her husband, Gary, were having their Ocado groceries delivered when they heard their delivery driver screaming in pain.

Driver Chris Bunton had suffered a nasty injury.

He said: “I got out of the van to start to unload the customer’s shopping.

“I stepped backwards and my foot slipped on the top step.

“I think my shoe got caught and my body went one way and my leg went the other.

“From that point on I was screaming in pain.

“Lesley came running out and was in a right panic, they got me a pillow and really looked after me.

“I can’t thank them enough for how they were.”

Chris, 40, had to have an operation and pins in his ankle, and now faces up to six months recovery.

Gary, 64, of Stones Green Road, Stones Green, said: “It was a shocking break and it looked horrific.

“He was in a very bad way but was more concerned about our shopping. He is clearly a credit to Ocado.

“There’s customer service and then there’s this. I think he deserves some praise.”

An ambulance arrived at the scene within 30 minutes and then an air ambulance landed in a field nearby.

Chris was eventually taken to Colchester Hospital in a land ambulance.

Lesley said: “The poor man was in agony.

“I cannot praise the emergency services enough.

“The team of men were caring, efficient and brilliant.

“You never really give much thought to our emergency services until you need them so would really like to say they were fantastic.”

Chris, from Basildon, has other matters to worry about.

The father of two boys is also expecting the birth of his first daughter within days.

He said: “I want to thank the ambulance crews. You don’t know what a job they do until you need them, they are a credit to this country.”

He also thanked Mr and Mrs Collings for coming to his aid after his fall and keeping him calm waiting for help to arrive.