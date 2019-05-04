THE second year of the Corbeau Seats Rally drew a field of 125 cars to its base in Clacton with live streaming for spectators.

After a ceremonial start on Saturday evening, Clacton MP Giles Watling returned to flag away the cars on Sunday morning.

Car enthusiasts and locals pitched up along the 15-mile rally route with barbecues to share the rush of the races.

Spokesman Andrew Bisping said: “Chelmsford Motor Club wanted to build on the milestone event last year and improve it for competitors and spectators.

“For competitors we joined together the first two stages from last year and ran competitively through Wix village.

“Racers said they loved the longer stage and the atmosphere passing through the village.”

Winners Tom Preston and Carl Williamson started the rally as top seeds.

Tom said “they had been pushed hard all day” and were “delighted to have completed the rally in such challenging, changeable conditions”.

Mike Carran, head of leisure at Tendring Council, said the second rally had been a “great success”.