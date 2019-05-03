VIRTUOSO guitar players will be bending strings at the final Electric Palace live music event at a sailing club.

Pete Oxley and Nicolas Meier will perform at Harwich Town Sailing Club on Thursday.

The duo will be bringing the latest instalment of their Guitar Project to the club as part of their spring UK tour promoting their new album The Alluring Ascent.

As before, they will be showcasing a variety of exotic stringed instruments, including a new addition to Pete’s collection, a guitar that echoes the tone of a sitar.

Among the others are a fretless 11-string glissentar, acoustic and electric 12-strings, a seven-string nylon guitar, synth guitar and jazz guitars.

This will be the third occasion Pete and Nicolas have played in Harwich for the Electric Palace and it promises to be as varied, innovative and far-reaching as the previous two.

The sheer scope of their music exceeds all boundaries and ranges from Turkish panache to Latin American flair to English pastoralism, with flourishes of jazz and blues.

Nicolas’ time spent in rock legend Jeff Beck’s touring band will count for some heavy guitar licks.

Simon Ashley, spokesman for the Electric Palace, said: “Pete and Nic’s music defies all categorisation and their dazzling telepathic interplay will appeal to more than just lovers of guitar improvisation.

“The first two Electric Palace live music events at the sailing club were both a great success and we cannot think of a better way to conclude this short series than welcoming back these two wonderful musicians.”

The duo, who perform as the Oxley-Meier Guitar Project, will be appearing at the Harwich Town Sailing Club, in Angel Gate, on Thursday at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the show cost £10 and are available from electricpalace.com or by calling 07425 145022.