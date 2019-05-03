A PUB landlord peddled 1,400km from one end of the UK to the other to raise funds for a grieving family.

Neil Young, from St Osyth, completed the astonishing feat in just eight days.

He cycled up to 100 miles per day as he made the gruelling effort from Land’s End to John O’ Groats.

He was joined for the final leg of the journey by Matt Woodcraft, 48, as the pair looked to raise £10,000 towards a trust fund for the family of Dudley Firkins.

Dudley spent 30 years working for Greenspeed Autostylists, in Weeley, for brothers Alan and Martin Green.

He sadly died last month at the age of 47 after a lengthy cancer fight.

Neil, 45, and Matt have managed to raise £6,600 for Dudley’s grieving family.

Dominie Wells-Young, Neil’s wife, said: “It is amazing how well they have done considering how little he had cycled in the past.

“They have done so incredibly well with next to no training.”

Neil, who runs The Hoy, in St Osyth, started the cycle the day after Dudley’s funeral.

Last year Neil and Matt completed the three peaks challenge three times in aid of Sophie George, 27, who was diagnosed with Glioblastoma.

Neil thanked his sponsors, including Hayes Garage, in Little Clacton, Cycle Mart and Martin Green for driving. To donate visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/landsendtojohnogroats-bikeride-fordudley.