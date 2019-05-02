A SENSATIONAL summer programme for Clacton’s Princes Theatre has been released with a star studded line-up of acts.

Shows from May until August showcase a wide range of talent, from the jokes of Jimmy Carr to the girl power of a Spice Girls’ tribute act.

Over the next few months there are ten shows being staged at the theatre, with different productions catering to different audiences.

Kicking off the season is top comedian Jimmy Carr with his show Terribly Funny – which has already proved so popular a third show has been added to the season.

Other comedy acts include Jimmy Jones, who will be presenting his show Almost The Guv’nors Last Stand on August 2.

Genre is no barrier when it comes to tribute acts, with everything from Dire Straits’ tribute Money for Nothing, on May 10, to the Illegal Eagles, on June 1, and Wannabe, a Spice Girls’ tribute, on June 15 – and all shades of music inbetween.

There is family fun aplenty to enjoy at the theatre, with There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly on May 5, and Alice in Wonderland on August 10.

If classic dance is your cup of tea then there is the Vienna Festival Ballet presenting Giselle, on May 24 and Rhythm Of The Dance, on July 19.

This summer season will see an exciting line-up of amateur productions from local groups Dance House, Jackie Annis, Princes Theatre Youth Group, Spotlight Youth Theatre and Clacton Community Theatre whose production High School Musical is raising money for Cancer Research UK.

Wendy Bilsby, general marketing manager at the Princes Theatre, said it was another great line-up for the venue.

“There is so much going on this season, it really is a packed schedule,” she said.

“Although it’s a cliché, it’s true to say there is something for everyone.

“I’d really encourage you to have a look and I am sure there is a show for you.”

The Princes Theatre Summer brochure is now available from the Visitor Information Centre.

To book tickets, visit princestheatre.co.uk or follow the theatre on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram for updates.