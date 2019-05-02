A SEASIDE theatre which claims to have the longest running summer variety show in the country is set to celebrate its 125th anniversary.

Clacton’s West Cliff Theatre, which dates back to 1894, is marking the milestone with The 125 Show next month.

The theatre holds the record for the longest running summer variety show and plans are already under way to ensure this year’s is better than ever.

The celebration event, on May 12 at 6pm, will see past stars return including Roy Hudd, Don Maclean and Anita Harris, alongside Kenny Cantor, Andy Eastwood, Steve Hewlett, Andrew Robley and surprise guests.

The Summer Show season itself will see 14 performance at the Tower Road theatre running from August 6 to 24.

It is hoped this season will be as popular as the shows produced by Francis Golightly in the Eighties and Nineties, including the beloved Cascade Revue.

Theatre manager Rob Mitchell-Gears said: “We are throwing everything we can at it this year.

“Producer Aaron Lissimore used to perform in Cascade Revue for Francis, so is a child of the old style summer show.

“Francis was the ultimate showman and knew just what the acts should be and what the show should look like.

“Aaron is also very traditional in wanting to see the glitz and glamour, but he is very current as well, so will pick music he thinks is more relevant to today.

“For us, 125 years is a big milestone and we want to make sure that we put as much energy into the show as possible.

“We are looking at changing the format this year, making it more interactive between the company – so more of a company show than just standalone acts, flowing together like one big storyline.”

Clacton historian and theatre trust chairman Norman Jacobs said the West Cliff Theatre’s origins can be traced back to 1894 when 21-year-old Bert Graham arrived in Clacton with his London Concert Company.

Its first performances were given to audiences upwards of 1,000 on a patch of open ground in Agate Road.

He added: “At one time, Clacton had about ten theatres. I don’t think it is an accident that we stayed open.

“The West Cliff always got the best reviews and the staff and volunteers have enthusiasm and love for theatre - and the audience get caught up in that as well.

“It’s the 125th anniversary of the summer show, rather than the theatre itself. Bert Graham, our founder, first set up in Agate Road and didn’t move to present site until 1899. But this is the longest running summer show any where in the UK.

“In the late Forties and Fifties when British seaside resorts were very popular, there were over 200 summer seasons around the country.

“At one time we had four ourselves in Clacton, but by about 15 years ago, we were down to single figures around the whole country.

“Apart from during the Second World War, we have only missed two seasons, including in 1959 when the theatre was up for sale following death then owner, William Hinds.

“The Summer Show is such a tradition here – we have had more summer seasons here than any other theatre in the country. It’s a proud thing for Clacton.”

After the death of Mr Hinds, famed for running Hammer Productions, the theatre was run by the council for a number of years.

Now run by the West Cliff Trust, the summer show is again being run in-house.

For tickets, call the box office on 01255 433344.