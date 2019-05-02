WORK on building a new £600,000 football club facility could start as early as next summer after long-vaunted plans were given the green light.

Clacton Football Club announced it hopes to replace its grass pitch at Rush Green Bowl, in Rush Green Road, with an all-weather surface.

After receiving planning approval from Tendring Council, the club is also set to install eight new floodlights and a new perimeter fence.

The majority of the work is expected to be funded through a Community Share scheme, together with a grant from the Football Foundation.

In 2017, the club had hoped to move to a new, purpose-built ground.

But the plans, which included the development of up to 100 houses and 2.1 hectares of open space, were turned down.

Clacton FC has called Rush Green Bowl home since 1987, when the club was “forced” from its Old Road ground by Tendring Council.

The club’s leased ground is built on an old refuse site and has endured problems due to its poor drainage.

Now the club hopes to breathe fresh life into the site.

In a statement, the club’s leadership said: “We are delighted to announce planning permission has been granted for us to replace the grass pitch at Rush Green with the very latest all-weather surface, plus new floodlights, perimeter fencing and spectator hard standing.

“The £600,000 facility will be a massive move forward for us.

“It will create a community facility where all our teams as well as other groups can train and play matches and a base the club and everyone associated with it can be proud of.”

It adds: “We hoped work could start in June, however after a few delays that is now unlikely and work will probably need to be put back until next summer.

“But after eight years getting to this point we can wait a little longer.

“We qualify for some grants, but the majority will be funded by a community share issue and we will announce plans for that in due course, as we will need your help.”

A report recommending approval to Tendring Council’s planning committee said: “There is nothing to suggest that the proposal would result in any additional harm or impact.

“The development will upgrade a well-used and protected community and tourism facility.”

Community share schemes allow a large number of people to each invest a small amount of capital in community projects.

Clacton FC is a non-for-profit club.