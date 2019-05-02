VOTERS are today casting their ballots to decide who will run Tendring Council for the next four years.

The election will see the number of Tendring councillors cut from 60 to 48 following a Local Government Boundary Commission review.

The election for the St Osyth seat has been rescheduled for May 23, in line with election law, after the death of Conservative candidate Anita Bailey.

In addition to the district council election, the five wards of Frinton and Walton Town Council and the Point Clear ward of St Osyth Parish Council will be contested.

The remaining parish and town council elections will not be contested, with fewer candidates than seats available.

Polling stations are open from 7am until 10pm.

Voters are urged to check where they vote, as due to boundary changes their polling station may have changed.

Counting of district council votes takes place from 10pm.