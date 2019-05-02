No doubt you've been counting down the days until the next long weekend.

And the good news is it is nearly in sight - so what can you expect from the weather?

Sadly it won't be quite as warm as the Easter weekend, but it is still on course to get in to double figures in some places.

Saturday looks set to be the coolest day with temperatures around 8C or 9C in Colchester.

There will be sunny intervals on Sunday with temperatures at 11C.

Monday is looking to be a cloudy day with temperatures much the same as Sunday.

In Southend those hoping to head to the beach may be facing a chilly day out.

Saturday will see sunshine but temperatures won't get above 9C.

Sunday will be a warmer day but there will be more cloud while Monday will be much the same with cloud and sunshine and temperatures of 11C.

While much of Europe will have warmer weather the temperatures in Essex will be on par with Paris.