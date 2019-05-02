A REMARKABLE diary which gives a fascinating insight into life in 18th century Britain survived for 180 years after it was passed down through generations.

Historian David Bain has launched a book detailing the life story of John Bentfield and his exploits in the village of Thorpe.

Born in 1757, Mr Bentfield first arrived in the village as a 22-year-old to run the school.

He went on to open his own academy teaching writing, book-keeping, surveying and even dancing.

Mr Bentfield later owned a 24-acre farm and was closely associated with St Michael’s Church, working as its warden between 1817 and 1831.

He was also the parish book-keeper, administering the Poor Law expenses - the system which acted as the forerunner to the modern welfare state.

Mr Bain said: “Although living in a harsher era than ours, his humanity reflects through his small diary - no larger than a pair of hands.

“It’s remarkable 180 year survival is due to it being passed down the generations of one family, some of whom were probably his pupils.”

Although the diary spans from 1828 until 1831, it paints a vivid picture of the social climate of the late Georgian era.

Mr Bain added: “Although the diarist’s political outlook is scarcely revealed, he was clearly fair in handling Thorpe-le-Soken’s Poor Law relief.

“The 1830 agricultural unrest is reported in a surprisingly matter-of-fact manner.

“Similarly he notes the vicar’s sermon on the death of George IV without a hint of his attitude towards that unpopular king.

“He was an agent for the weekly Ipswich Journal.

“He recorded the outcome of some court cases including transportation and the impending execution of the notorious Red Barn murderer William Corder.”

The diary was passed on to Mr Bain by Jane Cole, from Wivenhoe, who inherited the fascinating record from her late aunt.

Ms Cole’s family initially suspected the diary had been penned by Joseph Thomas after finding the name inscribed inside the cover.

She said: “My aunt Doreen Tozer, who eventually inherited the diary, spent many years researching that name.

“One day while looking through my family history documents I noticed the writing style of one particular signature and checked it against the writing style of the diary.

“There was definitely a strong similarity.”

Ms Cole found Bentfield’s signature matched the handwriting and the mystery was solved.

“Everything started to slot into place in a way it had never done when following the name Joseph Thomas,” she said.

“Joseph inherited the diary as a gift from John Bentfield’s niece and wrote his name inside the cover, much to the confusion of future generations.”

Father Jeremy Dowding, vicar at St Michael’s Church, paid tribute to the six years of work which went into researching the diary’s contents and origins.

He said: “We have been given a unique insight into a remarkable man and devout Christian who, even in what would then have been ripe old age, remained active in the life of the village and the parish church at its heart.

“Bentfield had three modes of transport: his feet, his horse and the stage coach. Not even the railways had arrived in his day.”

The Life and Times of Diarist John Bentfield is available on request by emailing david.r.bain@gmail.com or call 01255 861342.