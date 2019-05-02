Investigations are underway after a mysterious orange substance washed up on popular Essex beaches.

A member of the public called in the issue to the Environment Agency after spotting the liquid on the waterline at West Mersea.

It was described as being in 'long strips' along the beach and coming in on the incoming tide.

There were then similar reports in Tendring at beaches in Clacton and Holland on Sea.

Samples were taken from the water with results expected later today.

The Environment Agency said there were no signs of any dead or distressed wildlife and initial observations suggested it may be a "natural event".

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: “We received an initial report from a member of the public at 9.10am on Wednesday reporting that an orange liquid was washing onto the beach at West Mersea, and that there was a lot of debris associated with this.

“It is in long strips along the beach and coming in on the incoming tide.

“It stretches for several hundred metres in either direction from Seaview Avenue.

“We have also been liaising with Colchester Borough Council who would normally lead on any shoreline clean-up of public beaches, should it be required.

“We have since received similar reports from members of the public in Clacton and we are liaising with Tendring Council at that location.

“Samples taken at West Mersea will be analysed by our experts, working with CEFAS, with results due in 24 hours.

“No signs of any dead or destressed wildlife have been found and initial observations suggest this may be the result of a natural event.”

Both Tendring Council and Colchester Council were liaising with the Environment Agency.