Your article about Greater Anglia introducing automatic number plate recognition (April 19) in a number of their car parks failed to highlight the extent of the outrageous price rises that commuters face in order to fund this so called improvement.

At Marks Tey, the price rise for an annual parking ticket is a massive £301, a 28 per cent increase.

So the company is now more efficient by not having to employ someone to check tickets, but I have to pay more and the only benefit I get is not having to display a ticket on my windscreen.

Furthermore, the previous arrangement allowed for two cars to be registered on one ticket.

Guess what? That additional benefit has now been removed.

The price of progress?

A Smale

Barley Way, Stanway