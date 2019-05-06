Essex has been used as a filming location for dozens of films and TV shows across the years.

These include ITV's Liar which was filmed in and around Tollesbury and Colin Firth and Rachel Weisz filming The Mercy in Maldon.

The county also has a growing amateur film scene.

But did you know some well known blockbusters have also had scenes filmed at locations across Essex.

Tourism website Visit Essex has put together a list of some of the films you may not know have Essex links.

The Woman in Black – Osea Island

The supernatural horror film starring Daniel Radcliffe is an adaptation of Susan Hill's 1983 novel of the same name. It was filmed on Osea Island and locations in and around Maldon prior to its release in 2012.

Goldfinger – London Southend Airport and Goldeneye - Stansted Airport

The two James Bond films had scenes which were shot at two of the county's airports. Goldfinger starring Sean Connery was released in 1964 and Goldeneye in 1995 starring Pierce Brosnan.

Four Weddings and a Funeral - Thurrock

The 1994 British romantic comedy film directed by Mike Newell had scenes filmed at St Clement's Church in West Thurrock. The exterior of the church featured as the setting for the funeral of Simon Callow's character.

The Forth Protocol - Chelmsford

In the 1987 British Cold War spy film featuring Michael Caine and Pierce Brosnan a car chase scene was filmed on the A1016 Chelmer Valley bypass.

Full Metal Jacket - Epping Forest and Upminster

It is understood Epping Forest was chosen for some training scenes as a new group of US marines prepare for the Vietnam war

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade - Tilbury

The third of the Indiana Jones trilogy starring Harrison Ford and Sean Connery. The search for the Holy Grail takes our hero Indy to Venice. Although the Venice waterfront starts out as real, we’re soon back in Essex, with the high-speed chase through the waterways of the Italian city actually being filmed around Tilbury Docks.

Ivanhoe - Hedingham Castle

The Norman motte and bailey castle has often been the location for films and TV programmes. It was mostly notably featured in Ivanhoe, the 1997 BBC TV mini-series of Sir Walter Scott’s novel set in 1192 AD about a disinherited knight who is accused of treachery in the Crusades starring Steve Waddington, Susan Lynch, Ciaran Hinds and Christopher Lee.

Porridge - Chelmsford

The interior shots for the 1979 film were shot entirely at HM Prison Chelmsford.

Bridget Jones' Diary - Stansted Airport

The scenes which show Mark Darcy arriving at JFK Airport in New York were actually filmed at Stansted Airport.