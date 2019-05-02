Many of you no have doubtless seen a number of media reports suggesting victims of rape must automatically hand over their digital devices to police or risk their cases being dropped.

This is completely inaccurate. The truth of the matter is that an accuser will be asked to sign a consent form where communications between the parties is relevant to the case.

An example of this would be, for instance, the parties were in text conversation in the days following an allegation of a sexual offence, which made no suggestion that anything untoward had happened between them.

While such communications would not of course mean that a person had not been attacked, this information could be considered relevant to the extent that a jury should hear about it.

It is important to remember this new approach doesn’t just apply to sexual allegations, but any type of offence where text message or other communications could be considered relevant.

Moreover, just because the communications are handed to the police this doesn’t mean that the content will be given to the lawyers acting for the defence.

There are a number of safeguards in place to protect sensitive information from being released.

It will only be released where there is a clear need and to ensure that there is fairness in the proceedings overall.

The guidance is being rolled out nationally to ensure best practice among all police forces.

It comes as a result of the high profile case of Liam Allen, who was falsely accused of rape and in respect of whom text messages between him and the complainant were not disclosed when they should have been. They showed the allegation of rape was false.

Fortunately, the prosecuting barrister, Jerry Hayes, was made aware of them early into the trial and withdrew the case.

This was still however months too late, during which Mr Allen had to endure a painstaking waiting game on bail for an offence he never committed.

Most importantly, however, some argue that victims get the rough end of the deal when it comes to the criminal justice system anyway - particularly the genuine victims of sexual offending.

All these negative reports do is to paint a distorted and unhelpful picture of the process further, thus alienating victims from coming forward.

This is depressing, worrying and unnecessary.