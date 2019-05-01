A MAN has been arrested and released under investigation after a suspected arson attack on a village industrial unit.

Police have announced they arrested a 56-year-old man from Clacton on April 24 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson.

It came after an investigation was launched into a fire at Hilliards Road in Great Bromley.

Seven fire crews were called to the blaze on April 20 at 10pm.

A single storey timber constructed industrial unit was engulfed in flames, and firefighters, hampered by poor water supply, used water from a reservoir to stop the fire spreading to nearby units and a bungalow.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting reference 42/62320/19 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.