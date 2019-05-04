Step inside some of Essex's most magical, romantic and frankly over the top places you can book to stay.

The Gazette has searched through AirBnB to find some of the most incredible homes big groups, families and couples can stay in throughout north and mid Essex.

The county has some absolutely beautiful views of the country, sea, and the river.

From yurts, to cottages, to stately homes that can sleep almost 30 people, all of the properties in this list take full advantage of its surroundings in the most perfect way.

Here's a list of our favourite AirBnB stays throughout the area:

1. Eaton House Studio, Tiptree

This pink palace may be one of the most outlandish homes you can find in the whole of Essex.

The property is a hen party's dream, filled with half a dozen themed bedrooms, coloured powder pink, hot pink and every kind of pink you can imagine.

The property also boasts a hot tub, three bar areas, a gas fire, two living rooms and a pool table.

On request, the owners can create a "Slumber Party" room with up to eight beds, and there is even an indoor cinema which would be a perfect way to a wind up a night at Eaton House Studio.

Price (per night): £2,400

Sleeps: Up to 21

2. The Willows, Great Horkesley

In the heart of Constable Country, on the Essex Way, nestled amongst farmers fields and woodland you will find The Willows.

The Willows provides a rural get away with all the modern comforts.

There is also a hot tub, Netflix account and air con.

Price (per night): £160

Sleeps: 4

3. Tudor house, Wivenhoe

The house was originally built in 1580, and has been a pub and a haberdashers in its past lives.

It spreads over 4 floors, with a large open-plan kitchen with dining table and couch area, opening onto a patio garden full of climbing roses and deck chairs.

Think wooden beams, wooden stair cases and velvet sofas.

Price (per night): £248

Sleeps: 8

4. Chalet, St Osyth

Enjoy a romantic retreat beach chalet within Colne Estuary Nature Reserve.

It boasts stunning views, private beach, hot tub, sauna and a swimming pool.

And if that was not enough there are also kayaks for a few hours on the water and wildlife and birdwatching opportunities.

Price (per night): £199

Sleeps: 2

5. 15th Century moated Tudor House, Wormingford

The part moated Tudor house is set in three acres of beautiful countryside and is ideal for groups.

There is a Georgian drawing room, a farmhouse-style kitchen, a beautiful reception hall and a magnificent Tudor dining room.

Each room enjoy beams and intricate building features, period furniture and with fireplaces throughout the house.

Price (per night): ££450

Sleeps: 10

6. The Hay Barn, Great Totham

This idyllic patch of Great Totham farmland should be a favourite for everyone wanting to get away for a few days.

The spacious home is equipped with a large brick fireplace and wood burner that the whole group can crowd around and snuggle up to at night.

The owners of the farm even have their own chickens, and they share the eggs with tenants, so a little added bonus.

Price (per night): £160

Sleeps: 7

7. Cherry Blossom, Osea Island

This one of 19 properties across the 380-acre Osea Island is beautifully furnished and a perfect place to take the family.

If you have young children they'll be free to run round and explore, while the parents can take in the stunning views the island has to offer.

The clubhouse is a fantastic addition to the home too, with a pool and table football table included in the space.

Price (per night): £157

Sleeps: 4

8. The Lakeland Yurts, Hatfield Peverel

This one of a host of small private lakeside, Mongolian yurts in Hatfield Peverel.

The stunning views are enhanced by your very own hot tub, which make it perfect for a romantic weekend getaway.

There are 3 fishing lakes if you wish to spend any time fishing during your stay, which is included in the price.

In the yurt's private garden, there is even a brand new cabin, complete with a kitchen and shower.

Price (per night): £140

Sleeps: Up to five

9. Bellropes, Maldon Road, Bradwell-on-Sea

All your family, and friends can fit comfortably inside this huge estate on the Maldon Road with complete comfort.

Boasting a ridiculous 14 bedrooms, a hot tub and two-acres of land to roam free, Bellropes might be one of the prettiest get aways in the whole of the district.

If you and a big, big group are looking to get away this summer, look no further than here.

Price (per night): £650

Sleeps: Up to 27

10. Nintyfive95, St Lawrence

This incredible riverside Pyramid is possibly the most interesting structure you can call home in the area.

The property, with its beautiful hanging lights and proximity to the River Blackwater makes it a winner for any kind of getaway you might have planned.

Its completely pane glass window front and open living room is also one of the prettiest spaces on this list, in our opinion.

Price (per night): £260

Sleeps: 12

11. Manor House, Vaulty Manor, Heybridge

This six-bedroom country estate is the ideal getaway for a big crowd.

It boasts a swimming pool, hot tub, luxurious green gardens and bedrooms with ensuite.

Although it is a bit pricey, this home could be great if you fill every bed with your nearest and dearest.

Price (per night): £699

Sleeps: Up to 10