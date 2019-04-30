A VILLAGE could be set to expand after plans to build 75 homes near its centre were announced.

An application to build the homes on greenfield land off Plough Road, Great Bentley, has been unveiled by developer City and Country.

A report written in support of the application said the site, which is part of a field in agricultural use, has a “relatively low ecological value”.

It said: “It contains habitat that is common and widespread throughout the UK.

“As such, there is an opportunity to improve the value of the site, including enhancing boundary planting to encourage foraging by bats and nesting by birds.”

Two public open spaces would be provided, the first using a corner of the site to create a “quiet and peaceful space, away from passing traffic and enjoying long views over the fields.”

The second would be close to the centre of the estate, acting as a small scale village green.

An access road would be built linking the site to Plough Road, while a minimum of two car parking spaces would be provided for each home.

The report added: “The site access has been designed to be located well within the 30mph zone and the development will create a ‘gateway’ into the village, further reinforcing the 30mph limit.”

Separate proposals for 49 new homes in Great Bentley were given the go ahead last year. Tendring Council rejected the application three years ago, but the developers overturned the decision after launching an appeal.

Developers Go Homes won full approval to build the homes on a site to the west of Heckford’s Road.

Great Bentley Parish Council objected to those plans and said: “Views to and from the conservation area on the corner of the village green will be spoiled if great care is not taken.”

City and Country promise its scheme, for 75 homes no more than two storeys high, will provide an “excellent” opportunity for sustainable residential development.

The report said: “It is within a short walking distance of the village centre, which provides access to a number of key amenities, as well as Great Bentley’s railway station.”

Tendring Council will have the final say on the application.