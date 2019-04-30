HUNGRY youngsters took part in a traditional Easter egg hunt in stunning surroundings.

The Beth Chatto Gardens have been hosting their annual hunt in Elmstead Market where children are asked to put their searching skills to the test in the gloriously cultivated site.

All participants are given a map showing them the locations of wooden eggs.

And once enough have been found they were able to swap them for a sweet treat at the popular tearoom.

The event has been running throughout the school holidays but was even more popular during the sunny Easter weekend.

Marketing manager Susie Bulman said the event had been a huge success throughout the holidays.

She said: “It was really busy throughout and it has gone very well.

“I think the weather certainly helped but it is always something which goes down well. This year we seem to have attracted some new faces as well which is really exciting – it has all been very good.

“The weather really has helped because it is a business where it really does play a part.

“Last year there was snow right the way into March and it certainly had an impact.

“But this time around, it has been great.”