A TEENAGER has admitted making a threatening phone call to the leader of a mosque the day after a terrorist killed 50 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand.

Using a withheld number, John Thursting called Iman Ahmad Habib whilst he was visiting a resident's home to provide pastoral care.

When the Iman, who leads Colchester Mosque, answered the phone Thursting told him "just to let you know I am coming down there tomorrow to shoot you all”.

After consulting with a colleague the Iman reported the incident to the police who managed to trace the phone number and arrested Thursting.

He made the threatening phone call on March 16, the day after the Christchurch mosque shootings left 50 people dead.

At Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday the 18-year-old admitted one charge of sending an electronic communication conveying a threatening message for the purpose of causing distress or alarm.

Thursting had denied the content of the call at a hearing at Colchester Magistrates' Court last month.

Sasha Bailey, mitigating, asked for sentencing to be adjourned in order for a psychiatric report to be prepared.

She said: “A doctor has been instructed to attend Chelmsford Prison to conduct an assessment. She is on standby to complete the report.

“He is 18 and is somebody who has had special needs education since the age of six.

“His mother has concerns about him being in a prison environment.

“We believe there may be an alternative to an immediate prison sentence, so it is important in the circumstances to get the psychiatric report."

Ms Bailey told the court around the time of the offence Thursting, of The Green, Tendring, had been drinking which caused a negative reaction with mental health medication he was taking.

“He was consuming alcohol at the time which he was not used to and the effect that had on his medication resulted in him taking the actions he did," she said.

“They are not beliefs he follows and we say he does not pose a risk."

Judge Charles Gratwicke adjourned sentencing until later this week so a psychiatrist can give an oral report to the court.

He said: “I will endeavour to get this matter on my list sooner rather than later but until then you are remanded in custody."