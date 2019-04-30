A NEW drone trial is taking flight to support vital search and rescue action around the Essex coast.

The year-long trial, which started yesterday, will provide coastguard rescue teams with more eyes in the sky to help with operations around the county’s coastline.

The scheme has been launched in partnership with Essex Police, the Maritime & Coastguard Agency and the RNLI and, in practice, will see drones owned by the police force launched to help during operations.

From helping to search for casualties in hazardous locations and directing the Coastguard and RNLI lifeboat crews to enabling emergency services to risk assess situations, Essex Police’s Drone Unit will provide a range of operational benefits to the search and rescue teams.

At the end of the pilot study, the impact the drones have had on coastal search and rescue activity in the region will be assessed.

That information will help inform the ongoing work to explore the role that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) can play in future search and rescue activity.

Coastguard teams from Southend and Canvey will be taking part in the trial, supported by a range of inshore and all-weather lifeboats and hovercraft strategically located at six RNLI lifeboat stations along that stretch of the Essex coastline.

Phil Hanson, aviation technical assurance manager at the Maritime & Coastguard Agency said: “Thanks to the Essex Police Drone Unit, we are able to trial this innovative technology to help rescuers on the front line.

“This will allow rescuers to make more informed decisions and ultimately help make the coast safer.”

He added: “One thing we need to stress is that the drones will not replace our Coastguard helicopters, Coastguard Rescue Teams, RNLI or independent lifeboats.

“However, it is entirely possible that they could be an additional tool to use in search and rescue and enhance our existing capabilities.”

Perran Bonner, Essex Police Drone Manager, added: “The expertise of our officers means that we can provide accurate and up-to-date information to the relevant people, ensuring that a quick and appropriate response can be taken, that residents and visitors are kept safe and anyone using our coastline to commit crime is brought to justice.”