A SHOPKEEPER was held down and punched by robbers in a horrifying attack carried out just months after a gun was held inches from his face.

Hardy grandfather Jonathan Dunkin, 68, put up a fight when a man reached over the counter and grabbed him by the arms.

An accomplice approached the shopkeeper from behind before launching a flurry of punches.

After a struggle, the two robbers ripped the till away from the counter before fleeing.

Mr Dunkin, who just months ago faced down a robber wielding an imitation firearm, said he deals with theft on a near daily basis at his store in High Street, Clacton.

He said: “I was pushing the till door closed when he grabbed me and forced my head down on to the counter.

“The other guy came from the back of the shop, headed around the side of the till and started punching me in the head.

“I managed to get my right arm free and they took the whole till.

“In total there was £167 inside.

“This is normal to me, although this was certainly a little more aggressive than the last time.

“Smashing the till wasn’t required but they were so panicky.

“My jaw aches a bit and my ribs hurt as they were smashed against the counter at some point.

“It is completely unacceptable, something must be done about it.

“I don’t think the consequences occur to them as they do this sort of thing so often.”

The terrifying attack, launched at 10.40pm on Saturday, was captured on the shop’s CCTV system.

In February, thug Scott Cotier was jailed for four and a half years after he was filmed waving a convincing imitation pistol in Mr Dunkin’s face.

Mr Dunkin was praised by sentencing judge Emma Peters for his remarkable bravery and for attending court to look Cotier in the eye.

The grandfather has run the 7 two 11 shop for 26 years and refuses to retire.

He describes the job as therapy in the wake of a serious stroke in 1996.

Mr Dunkin had open heart surgery two years later and his mobility is limited, so he enjoys the mental and physical exercise provided by the day-to-day bustle of running his shop.

Mr Dunkin said: “I think these two saw the previous video as he said he would pull out a gun and shoot me.

“When I was trying to lock the till up he said to me ‘Stop, or I will go and get the acid. We will burn you.’

“My daughter wants me to leave Clacton, but they won’t beat me.”

Anyone with information can contact Essex Police on 101.