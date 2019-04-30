VILLAGERS have been left shocked after police confirmed bones found in a scrapyard being developed into a holiday village could be that of an elderly man.

The discovery of human bones was made by a man at the former East Coast Salvage site, in Cockett Wick Lane.

Specialist officers from Essex Police searched the scene after the remains were uncovered and an anthropologist is now examining the bones.

Ward councillor John White said villagers have been left shocked by the discovery at the site, which is being transformed into a holiday park with 24 caravans or lodges.

He said: “I went down Cockett Wick Lane on Thursday to visit my friend who lives 100 yards from the site.

“I saw that work had already started on developing it.

“They had cleared away a lot of the scrap caravans and cars and a digger was going around trying to level the land.

“That surprised me as they only have outline planning permission at this stage.

“Going back four or five years there were cars stacked there two to three high, but there hasn’t been much activity since then.

“I was shocked to hear that bones were found at the site.

“The whole village has been left shocked by the discovery - everyone has been talking about it.”

It is not know when the site was first used as a scrapyard, but plans were submitted to Tendring Council in 2004 for upgrades to the site, including a workshop.

The site was granted approval to be developed into a holiday village by a planning inspector following an appeal hearing.

Tendring Council previously refused plans for the holiday village due to concerns over safety with part of the site being on a high risk flood plain.

But planning agent Michael McGarr said the creation of a holiday village would offer a far better and more congenial use than a vehicle dismantling site.

The plans were seen as a chance to make environmental improvements to the site and any contamination from the previous use would have been dealt with as part of the scheme. A spokesman for Essex Police said police have now left the site and a post mortem examination will take place in due course.

She said: “Specialist officers searched the area and found the majority of what is believed to be the skeleton of an elderly man.

“Detectives are treating the death as unexplained and are searching the Essex missing persons records while a forensic examination of the bones takes place.”