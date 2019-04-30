A sexual predator who raped a woman while she slept, a train passenger with a 15 inch machete and a prolific thief are among the north Essex criminals brought to justice last month.
Other defendants appearing in April included a man who smashed another man in the face with a knuckle duster, a fraudster who conned people out of £300,000 and a delivery driver who attempted to rape an elderly woman in her own home.
These are 14 criminals who were sentenced by the courts in April:
Name: Craig Fisher
Age: 31
Court: Colchester Magistrates' Court
Crime: The disgruntled employee sold a company iPad after being laid off. He admitted charges of theft by an employee and fraud by false representation.
Sentence: 120 hours unpaid work. He must also pay £310 in fines and compensation.
Name: Jon Birch
Age: 40
Court: Chelmsford Crown Court
Crime: Birch admitted five counts of burglary after he targeted Boots, HMV and Holland & Barrett. During these incidents Birch took aftershaves, perfumes, three turntables and protein powders and vitamins. The items have never been recovered.
Sentence: Jailed for 20 months
Name: Sultan Mohammed
Age: 25
Court: Ipswich Crown Court
Crime: Found guilty of raping a student while she slept at a block of student flats in Colchester. Shortly after 5am he entered a block of student halls via an insecure door before bypassing another security door which had been wedged open
Sentence: Eight years
Name: Morgan Cole
Age: 23
Court: Chelmsford Crown Court
Crime: Admitted possession of a weapon and assault occasioning actual bodily harm after smashing a man in the face with a knuckle duster
Sentence: Five months
Name: Penny Boxhall
Age: 27
Court: Chelmsford Magistrates' Court
Crime: The prolific thief stole £343 of groceries in five separate incidents at Co-ops in Colchester
Sentence: 15 weeks in jail, victim surcharge of £115
Name: Dennis Reed
Age: 69
Court: Chelmsford Crown Court
Crime: The prescription delivery driver attempted to rape a vulnerable pensioner in her own home, slapped her bottom and said he would come to her house in women’s clothing for sex during a horrific six-week ordeal
Sentence: Indefinite hospital order
Name: Thomas Roy
Age: 51
Court: Colchester Magistrates' Court
Crime: Roy, a beggar who faked being homeless, breached a two-year criminal behaviour order
Sentence: Jailed for six months
Name: Andrew Humm
Age: 51
Court: Chelmsford Crown Court
Crime: Humm breached rules of his sexual harm prevention order which limits his contact with youngsters and his internet use. He failed to let police know a monitoring software had been uninstalled from his phone
Sentence: Year long community order, 30 rehabilitation requirement days, 80 hours unpaid work, £365 costs
Name: Gloire Pongo
Age: 25
Court: Chelmsford Crown Court
Crime: Carried a 15 inch machete on to a train. Members of the public spotted the huge knife in his waistband after an altercation at Hythe Station
Sentence: Jailed for nine months
Name: Tristan Holgate
Age: 28
Court: Chelmsford Crown Court
Crime: Sent sexually charged messages to a 13-year-old girl and stole a mobile phone, wallet and keys from a man in Clacton
Sentence: One year, ten months in jail. Must sign sex offenders register and be subject of a sexual harm prevention order for ten years
Name: Jamie Cooper
Age: 20
Court: Chelmsford Crown Court
Crime: Led police on a chase at speeds of up to 20mph after failing to stop. He did not have insurance
Sentence: Four months, suspended for two years. Driving ban for one year and curfew for four months
Name: Michael Joslin
Age: 34
Court: Luton Crown Court
Crime: Neglecting a child by not getting medical attention and causing grievous bodily harm after five-week-old baby was violently shaken
Sentence: Jailed for three years
Name: Joe Black
Age: 21
Court: Chelmsford Crown Court
Crime: Chased two men with a Samurai sword after they made unwanted advances to his girlfriends in a nightclub
Sentence: Jailed for 16 months
Name: Daniel Clelland
Age: 44
Court: Chelmsford Crown Court
Crime: Scammed people out of their heirlooms worth more than £300,000. Clelland admitted six offences of fraud by false representation and one count of theft
Sentence: Jailed for five and half years
