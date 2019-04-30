A sexual predator who raped a woman while she slept, a train passenger with a 15 inch machete and a prolific thief are among the north Essex criminals brought to justice last month.

We have taken a look back at some of the court cases that have been featured in the paper in the weeks previously.

Other defendants appearing in April included a man who smashed another man in the face with a knuckle duster, a fraudster who conned people out of £300,000 and a delivery driver who attempted to rape an elderly woman in her own home.

These are 14 criminals who were sentenced by the courts in April:

Name: Craig Fisher

Age: 31

Court: Colchester Magistrates' Court

Crime: The disgruntled employee sold a company iPad after being laid off. He admitted charges of theft by an employee and fraud by false representation.

Sentence: 120 hours unpaid work. He must also pay £310 in fines and compensation.

Name: Jon Birch

Age: 40

Court: Chelmsford Crown Court

Crime: Birch admitted five counts of burglary after he targeted Boots, HMV and Holland & Barrett. During these incidents Birch took aftershaves, perfumes, three turntables and protein powders and vitamins. The items have never been recovered.

Sentence: Jailed for 20 months

Name: Sultan Mohammed

Age: 25

Court: Ipswich Crown Court

Crime: Found guilty of raping a student while she slept at a block of student flats in Colchester. Shortly after 5am he entered a block of student halls via an insecure door before bypassing another security door which had been wedged open

Sentence: Eight years

Name: Morgan Cole

Age: 23

Court: Chelmsford Crown Court

Crime: Admitted possession of a weapon and assault occasioning actual bodily harm after smashing a man in the face with a knuckle duster

Sentence: Five months

Name: Penny Boxhall

Age: 27

Court: Chelmsford Magistrates' Court

Crime: The prolific thief stole £343 of groceries in five separate incidents at Co-ops in Colchester

Sentence: 15 weeks in jail, victim surcharge of £115

Name: Dennis Reed

Age: 69

Court: Chelmsford Crown Court

Crime: The prescription delivery driver attempted to rape a vulnerable pensioner in her own home, slapped her bottom and said he would come to her house in women’s clothing for sex during a horrific six-week ordeal

Sentence: Indefinite hospital order

Name: Thomas Roy

Age: 51

Court: Colchester Magistrates' Court

Crime: Roy, a beggar who faked being homeless, breached a two-year criminal behaviour order

Sentence: Jailed for six months

Name: Andrew Humm

Age: 51

Court: Chelmsford Crown Court

Crime: Humm breached rules of his sexual harm prevention order which limits his contact with youngsters and his internet use. He failed to let police know a monitoring software had been uninstalled from his phone

Sentence: Year long community order, 30 rehabilitation requirement days, 80 hours unpaid work, £365 costs

Name: Gloire Pongo

Age: 25

Court: Chelmsford Crown Court

Crime: Carried a 15 inch machete on to a train. Members of the public spotted the huge knife in his waistband after an altercation at Hythe Station

Sentence: Jailed for nine months

Name: Tristan Holgate

Age: 28

Court: Chelmsford Crown Court

Crime: Sent sexually charged messages to a 13-year-old girl and stole a mobile phone, wallet and keys from a man in Clacton

Sentence: One year, ten months in jail. Must sign sex offenders register and be subject of a sexual harm prevention order for ten years

Name: Jamie Cooper

Age: 20

Court: Chelmsford Crown Court

Crime: Led police on a chase at speeds of up to 20mph after failing to stop. He did not have insurance

Sentence: Four months, suspended for two years. Driving ban for one year and curfew for four months

Name: Michael Joslin

Age: 34

Court: Luton Crown Court

Crime: Neglecting a child by not getting medical attention and causing grievous bodily harm after five-week-old baby was violently shaken

Sentence: Jailed for three years

Name: Joe Black

Age: 21

Court: Chelmsford Crown Court

Crime: Chased two men with a Samurai sword after they made unwanted advances to his girlfriends in a nightclub

Sentence: Jailed for 16 months

Name: Daniel Clelland

Age: 44

Court: Chelmsford Crown Court

Crime: Scammed people out of their heirlooms worth more than £300,000. Clelland admitted six offences of fraud by false representation and one count of theft

Sentence: Jailed for five and half years