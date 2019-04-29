WHEN one Harlow primary school discovered less than a quarter of its pupils were regularly read a bedtime story, but more than 60 per cent used technology before bed, it sparked an idea.

Facebook live Bedtime Stories has become a school-wide event each fortnight for Latton Green Primary Academy.

The pupils are encouraged to continue the evening ritual by reading with family to stop them going straight from the laptop to sleep.

Latton Green is thought to be the first school in the country to stream stories with Facebook Live.

Head of School Sinead McCarthy said the initiative is not meant to replace books but is a treat for both children and parents.

She said: “Speaking to parents, it’s not because they can’t be bothered to read a bedtime story.

"Some of the parents work in London, or do shift work and sometimes double shifts. Or their children go to after-school club so they’re just thinking about getting them home, fed and ready for bed.

“We’re not advocating using technology before bedtime but the children already do it, so we asked ourselves how we could make it purposeful and educational.

“This is the society we live in now. As much as we don’t like it, it’s what’s they’ve grown up with and are living with, so we have to move with the time and what’s relevant for them.”

The first Bedtime Stories was such a success about 170 of its 236 pupils tuned in, and the youngsters wanted one each night.

Teachers Laura Biagioni and Mairead Cranney, who host the Facebook live videos, were happy to do it, but Ms McCarthy insisted on just one a fortnight.

Ms McCarthy added: “The children get so excited they countdown the number of days until the next one, and try to guess which teacher will be reading the story this time.

“Laura and Mairead introduce the book and shout out the children commenting, but it’s become a community event for us.”

As well as creating a buzz about school for reading, seeing the teachers on camera has brought some children out of their shell, Miss Biagioni explained.

“Children who are shy and would never usually approach me are congratulating us and interacting so it’s enhancing that communication and their language skills, especially for the Early Years.

“Some parents are avid readers at home but they’ve told us they can’t create the same buzz and atmosphere as Bedtime Stories does.”

