POLICE officers are facing a disciplinary hearing after a man lost the tips of three fingers when they became trapped under a toilet rim while he was in custody.

The incident happened in the early hours of May 1 in 2015 at Colchester Police Station after a 33-year-old man had been arrested the day before.

A number of officers entered the man’s cell to remove his foot from a toilet.

They used a number of techniques to remove him from the toilet and as a result three fingertips on his left hand were severed and he was taken to hospital.

A referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and an independent investigation was launched.

The watchdog looked at the decision making by officers as the man - who was a foreign national with mental health issues - was booked into custody, the way they attempted to remove him from the toilet, the first aid he was offered and his detention when he came back from hospital.

An informal recommendation was made to Essex Police and National College of Policing that a review be made of whether a similar model of toilet was in use in other custody suites and whether these should be replaced.

They have since been changed.

Then in November 2015, a second referral was made to the IOPC in relation to one of the officers - an inspector - and their alleged behaviour in the hours after the man was injured and in October 2015 relating to the same incident.

The IOPC has concluded five officers, the inspector, three police constables and a temporary police sergeant, have a case to answer for gross misconduct.

Essex Police have scheduled the hearings to begin on May 7.

A police sergeant was also considered to have a case to answer for misconduct and they have admitted to the allegations and received a written warning.

A final officer also was considered to have a case to answer for misconduct and has received management action.

The Crown Prosecution Service received a report but has decided to take no further action.

IOPC regional director Sarah Green said: “This was an investigation that involved numerous officers and was expanded upon the receipt of the second referral six months after the initial incident.

“We made quick time learning recommendations to Essex Police and the National College of Policing to reduce the risk of detainees suffering serious injury, following which Essex Police has replaced toilets with the same design.

“We also concluded that five officers have a case to answer for gross misconduct and Essex agreed. It will now be for an independent panel to consider the evidence and make its judgement.”