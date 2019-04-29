A BROKEN down lorry is causing delays for motorists on the A120.

Essex County Council's Traffic Control centre reported the road was blocked at Little Bentley, at its junction with Harwich Road, due to the broken down lorry, this morning.

The road was closed from Horsley Cross to Hare Green shortly before 7am.

Motorists reported the incident is causing long delays, but that traffic was moving by 7.30am.

A driver said: "Traffic is now moving but under controlled circumstances and the lorry is unlikely to be moved for some time."

Update, 8.30am: A section of road is now shut and traffic is being diverted onto backroads from Horsley Cross.