THE second year of the Corbeau Seats Rally drew a field of 125 cars to its base in Clacton with live streaming for spectators.

After a ceremonial start on Saturday evening, Clacton MP Giles Watling returned to flag-away the cars this morning.

Car enthusiasts and locals have pitched up along the 15-mile rally route with barbecues and cameras to share the rush of the races.

Being the first rally in England to use new closed roads legislation last year, it was a major spectacle for the people of Tendring.

MP Giles Watling at the start line

Andrew Bisping, media manager for the Tendring and Clacton rally, said: “Chelmsford Motor Club wanted to build on the milestone event last year and improve it for competitors and spectators.

“For competitors we joined together the first two stages from last year and ran competitively through Wix village.

“Racers have said they've loved the longer stage and the atmosphere passing through the village.”

The rally takes place over three loops of four stages across the Tendring peninsula.

Spectators had plenty of choice with a third spectator area added in this year by organisers Chelmsford Motor Club, which gave watchers-on a chance to see the cars in Clacton.

“The spectators have rewarded those efforts and delighted the competing crews with their warm welcome around the route,” Andrew said.

“There has been lots of smiling faces and waving from the roadside.

“We also managed a technological feat by having three camera crews around the service area and special stages in the countryside.

“They beamed live coverage to YouTube and on two big screens at Clacton seafront.

“The social media response to this has been very positive and we're delighted to share these extra images of Tendring and Clacton to the wider world.”

Storm Hannah had largely passed by the area, but the rally still had its fair share of April showers.

For the results click here or watch the action live from YouTube.