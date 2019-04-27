A FIRE which started in a restaurant food fryer was 'accidental'.

It took more than an hour to extinguish the fire on Friday evening at a restaurant in Valley Farm Holiday Park, Clacton.

By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze was already beginning to spread to adjoining buildings.

A spokesman for Essex Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Firefighters worked quickly to stop the fire spreading and brought it under control in around 30 minutes.

"By 5.45pm, crews reported the fire had been completely extinguished.

"The cause of the incident has been recorded as accidental and started in one of the restaurant's food fryers.

"The shop has suffered from some smoke and fire damage."

Two crews from Clacton and one from Weeley were sent to the Clacton holiday park, managed by Parkdean Resorts.