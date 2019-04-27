AN Essex police officer who faked forms in a child abuse investigation has been sacked.

Det Con Sharon Patterson was found guilty of "gross misconduct", a force spokesman said, and dismissed without notice yesterday having stood trial at a special case hearing.

The ex-officer was convicted of misconduct in a public office at the Old Bailey in March.

She will be sentenced on May 3 with her partner Det Con Lee Pollard, 47, who was convicted of the same offence.

Following her conviction, Patterson was found to be in breach of Professional Standards of Discreditable Conduct.

Det Con Patterson, from Colchester, was convicted of falsely updating a form to show how the investigation was progressing and also faked a form from a Crown Prosecution Service lawyer to suggest no further action would take place.

Ch Con BJ Harrington ruled Patterson, who was absent for the hearing, should be dismissed without notice.

Their convictions brought to a close a four-year corruption probe into the north Essex Child Abuse unit by the neighbouring Norfolk force and the police watchdog.