THE skeleton of an elderly man has been unearthed from a scrapyard in St Osyth.

Human bones were found by a member of the public at the former East Coast Salvage site in Cockett Wick Lane on Thursday, April 25.

This morning, Essex police said: "Specialist officers continued to search the area and found the majority of what is believed to be the skeleton of an elderly man.

"Detectives are treating the death as unexplained and are searching the Essex missing persons records, whilst a forensic examination of the bones takes place."

The site was granted approval to be developed into a holiday resort by a planning inspector following an appeal hearing.



Tendring District Council previously refused plans for the holiday village due to concerns over safety with part of the site being on a high risk flood plain.