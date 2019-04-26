A PACK of rare black foxes were spotted roaming the streets of Colchester after someone released them from their home.

The animals, which belong to exotic animals expert Richard Ashton, were let out of their temporary accommodation in Mile End overnight on Thursday.

Dozens of shocked residents spotted the animals roaming the streets on Friday, believing them to be wild versions of the rare beast.

However Mr Ashton said the animals are in fact captive bred foxes which he had rescued.

"Someone broke in to where they were being temporarily housed on Thursday evening and let them out," he said.

"Since they escaped I have had eyes on two of them all day Friday and I have people out with me trying to catch them."

Mr Ashton said he was worried about the animals being left on their own in the wild as they suffered from health problems.

He said: "They are captive bred foxes and they are rescues but they all have medical conditions and each of them needs special care.

"People should not approach them and it would be better if they contact me straight away.

"They have known me since they were quite young and so they are friendly with me.

"However one of them bit me on Thursday just because he was in a bad mood.

"A fox bite is not something anyone wants to experience.

"If people see them they can give me a call, no matter the time, and I will come to find them."

Max Gillott took this shot of one of the foxes near his home

A red fox can appear black whilst it is going through a phase where the colour of its fur is darker than normal.

The colouring is usually seen on youngsters before they develop the chestnut coat we associate with them.

However occasionally a genetic defect means some animals remain black for the whole of their lives.

The black fox is thought to be one of the rarest animals in the UK and wildlife experts believe there are only a handful of the breed left in the country.

In medieval times, the beast was considered a bad omen by superstitious villagers.

If you spot the animals, call Mr Ashton on 07717 372150 or go to https://www.blackfoxes.co.uk/report-a-sighting.php.