PROTESTORS fighting plans for a controversial incinerator are celebrating after proposals for a 190ft chimney were turned down.

Essex County Council rejected an application to increase the height of the proposed chimney from 35 to 58 metres at a meeting today.

After a 90-minute discussion, which saw Gent Fairhead and Indaver - the groups behind the incinerator plans – argue that a decision should be defered until after the local elections, the proposals were rejected on three grounds by all but one of the committee.

Ruling against the taller stack, which if approved would have towered 20ft higher than London’s Nelson’s Column, councillors cited the impact it would have on both listed buildings and the countryside.

They also said the suggested size of the huge plant was unnecessary and would subsequently result in a greater volume of waste needing to be transported into the county from outside Essex.

Speaking after the ruling, Silver End and Cressing Green Party councillor and Rivenhall Parish Council chairman James Abbott hailed the "significant" victory, but acknowledged the fight to block the planned incinerator was not over.

He said: ‘‘This has been going on for 26 years and so we fully anticipate that this isn’t the end of the story, but it’s a huge step in the right direction and it’s a significant day.

‘‘This is the first time really that Essex County Council have come out and said they’re not happy with it and even ruled that the plant itself is too big for local need.’

‘‘It was also great to see local people in attendance to see the decision be made as so many local people and the parish councils have done so much work to help this decision be made.’’

James Abbott is running in the forthcoming local elections against Labour candidate Ann Griffin, Conservative candidate Becky Karaman-Naci, UKIP candidate Sean Perkins, Labour candidate Richard Tuff and Green Party candidate Bob Wright.