THE Met Office has published its yearly list of storm names.

Every storm which heavily impacts the UK is named, using an A-Z system.

The list started with Storm Ali in September last year, followed by storms Bronagh, Callum and Diedre.

This year started with Storm Erik in February, and then Freya and Gareth last month.

The most recent to hit the UK is Storm Hannah.

Names suggested for future storms are:

Idris

Jane

Kevin

Lily

Max

Niamh

Oliver

Peggy

Ross

Saoirse

Tristan

Violet

Wyn

The criteria naming storms is based the National Severe Weather Warnings service.

This is based on a combination of both the impact the weather may have, and the likelihood of those impacts occurring.

A storm will be named when it has the potential to cause an amber 'be prepared' or red 'take action' warning.