Dillon Barnes' sending off and Rene Gilmartin's injury has thrust young Colchester United keeper Ethan Ross into the spotlight.

Wouldn't it just be like football for the former West Brom stopper who has spent the season on loan and in the under-23s to end up between the sticks at Wembley?

Gazette sports reporters Jon Waldron and Matt Plummer preview the U's crunch clash at home to MK Dons tomorrow.

